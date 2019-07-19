Borucki (elbow) will start Monday's game against the Indians, Alexis Brudnicki of MLB.com reports.

Borucki has been on the shelf since April due to a left elbow injury, but he was able to complete his rehab assignment and will be brought back from the injured list to start Monday's contest. In 17 starts for Toronto last year, he posted a 3.87 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with a 67:33 K:BB over 97.2 innings.

