Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Tosses gem vs. O's
Borucki (4-4) threw eight scoreless innings, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out seven over eight innings and picking up the win Monday against Baltimore.
Borucki kept the Orioles off the board, eventually exiting a 4-0 ballgame with 105 pitches (67 strikes). He's been a reliable starter for the Blue Jays in 15 starts this season, owning a 3.86 ERA and 1.33 WHIP with 57 strikeouts across 84 innings. Borucki's next appearance is lined up for Saturday against Tampa Bay.
