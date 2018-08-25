Borucki (3-3) allowed two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out five across 6.1 innings as he notched the victory Friday against Philadelphia.

Borucki surrendered a run in the first inning followed by another in the seventh, but he'd exit the ballgame with a two-run lead after throwing 103 pitches. The 24-year-old lefty managed to put together a solid start after a nightmare performance Sunday against the Yankees (six runs through 0.2 innings). Borucki owns a 4.12 ERA and 1.53 WHIP with 38 strikeouts over 59 frames this season.