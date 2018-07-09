Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Tosses seven strong frames
Borucki allowed one run on seven hits and two walks while striking out five across seven innings Sunday against the Yankees, although he didn't factor into the decision.
Borucki surrendered a run in the first inning, but he settled down and put together six scoreless frames to finish off his outing. A lack of run support prevented the 24-year-old from picking up his first win on the season. Despite an 0-1 record, Borucki has been outstanding in all three of his big-league starts this season, posting a 2.25 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with 16 strikeouts over 20 innings.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Produces quality outing•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Takes loss despite quality start•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Called up for big-league debut•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Primed to make MLB debut•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Tosses three-hit shutout•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Optioned to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: SP turning back the clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...