Borucki allowed one run on seven hits and two walks while striking out five across seven innings Sunday against the Yankees, although he didn't factor into the decision.

Borucki surrendered a run in the first inning, but he settled down and put together six scoreless frames to finish off his outing. A lack of run support prevented the 24-year-old from picking up his first win on the season. Despite an 0-1 record, Borucki has been outstanding in all three of his big-league starts this season, posting a 2.25 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with 16 strikeouts over 20 innings.