Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Tosses three-hit shutout
Borucki tossed seven shutout innings Tuesday in Game 1 of Triple-A Buffalo's doubleheader with Pawtucket. He gave up three hits and one walk and struck out four.
Since doubleheader games in the minors only last seven innings, Borucki technically recorded the first complete game in the International League this season. The 24-year-old left rocketed through the Blue Jays' farm system a season ago and has carried over that success from 2017 into the current campaign. He has posted a 3.27 ERA and 1.17 WHIP across 77 innings for Buffalo this season, though a 6.8 K/9 dampens some enthusiasm about his outlook in dynasty formats.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Takes giant leap in 2017•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Shines in Triple-A debut•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Climbs ladder to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Shines in Double-A debut•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Having innings limited at High-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...
-
Waivers: German, Peralta
If Domingo German somehow went unclaimed for the two-start week, you need to correct it, according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Closers on the move?
Kelvin Herrera is the first closer to be traded, so what happens next?