Borucki tossed seven shutout innings Tuesday in Game 1 of Triple-A Buffalo's doubleheader with Pawtucket. He gave up three hits and one walk and struck out four.

Since doubleheader games in the minors only last seven innings, Borucki technically recorded the first complete game in the International League this season. The 24-year-old left rocketed through the Blue Jays' farm system a season ago and has carried over that success from 2017 into the current campaign. He has posted a 3.27 ERA and 1.17 WHIP across 77 innings for Buffalo this season, though a 6.8 K/9 dampens some enthusiasm about his outlook in dynasty formats.