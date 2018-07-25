Borucki (0-2) gave up two runs (zero earned) on six hits and zero walks while striking out two in six innings Tuesday against the Twins. He took the loss.

He has now received 10 runs of support over his five big-league starts, with eight of those coming in a lone outing (July 13 at Boston), so his teammates haven't been doing him any favors at the plate. With Marco Estrada (hip) leaving a rehab start with a blister Tuesday, it seems likely that Borucki will get at least one more turn in the big-league rotation -- either Sunday against the White Sox or Monday against the A's.