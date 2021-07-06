Borucki (forearm) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
The southpaw's move to the 60-day injured list is simply procedural to clear up a spot on the 40-man roster after right-hander Thomas Hatch (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day IL and optioned to Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move. Borucki has been sidelined since May 14 due to a forearm strain, but he could begin a rehab assignment this week and will be eligible to be reinstated in mid-July.
