Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Transferred to 60-day IL
Borucki (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list on Monday.
The move clears space on the 40-man roster for Eric Sogard, whose contract was purchased in a corresponding transaction. Borucki had been trending towards a late April return but hit a snag in his rehab. He received a cortisone shot and won't throw for two more weeks. He'll be eligible to return in late May.
