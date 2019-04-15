Borucki (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list on Monday.

The move clears space on the 40-man roster for Eric Sogard, whose contract was purchased in a corresponding transaction. Borucki had been trending towards a late April return but hit a snag in his rehab. He received a cortisone shot and won't throw for two more weeks. He'll be eligible to return in late May.

