Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said Sunday that Borucki (forearm) is expected to be on the injured list for the minimum 10 days or close to it, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Borucki was placed on the IL on Friday with a left forearm strain. According to Atkins, Borucki's injury is to the lower portion of his forearm, which the Blue Jays don't believe will affect his velocity or command when he eventually returns. Borucki had posted a 4.05 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB in 13.1 innings before landing on the IL.