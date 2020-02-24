Manager Charlie Montoyo said Monday that Borucki (elbow) is out of the running for the Blue Jays' fifth spot in the starting rotation for Opening Day, Arash Madani of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Borucki was shut down earlier this spring as a result of elbow tightness, and he won't be considered for the fifth rotation spot due to him being behind where other pitchers are at this point. However, Borucki threw on flat ground Monday and reportedly felt good following the workout. The southpaw could serve in the starting rotation at some point in 2020, but he'll presumably begin the campaign at Triple-A Buffalo or occupy a spot on the Jays' 15-day injured list.