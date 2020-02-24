Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Won't be in Opening Day rotation
Manager Charlie Montoyo said Monday that Borucki (elbow) is out of the running for the Blue Jays' fifth spot in the starting rotation for Opening Day, Arash Madani of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Borucki was shut down earlier this spring as a result of elbow tightness, and he won't be considered for the fifth rotation spot due to him being behind where other pitchers are at this point. However, Borucki threw on flat ground Monday and reportedly felt good following the workout. The southpaw could serve in the starting rotation at some point in 2020, but he'll presumably begin the campaign at Triple-A Buffalo or occupy a spot on the Jays' 15-day injured list.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Set to throw Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Elbow issues resurface•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Transferred to 60-day IL•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Out for season after surgery•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Team consulting with Dr. Andrews•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Lands on injured list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team NL-only Rotisserie auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the scarcities within a player pool, and those scarcities...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
28 burning questions for 2020
What are the biggest storylines heading into 2020? Scott White weighs in on the buzz as spring...