The Blue Jays selected Burr's contract from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Burr was acquired via trade from the Phillies on Thursday and will immediately join the major-league roster. The right-hander holds a 2.16 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 29:5 K:BB across 16.2 innings with Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season. If/when Burr appears in a game, it would be his first at the big-league level since 2022.