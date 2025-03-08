Burr has been dealing with right shoulder fatigue and is not expected to pitch in games soon, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Burr's shoulder has been giving him problems for most of spring training, as he dealt with a bout of tendinitis in February. Now battling fatigue, the right-hander has been limited to light throwing, and Toronto will likely be extra cautious building him back up to ensure his shoulder isn't an issue in the future. It's unclear if he'll be available for Opening Day.
