Burr (shoulder) is scheduled for a bullpen session Saturday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Burr opened the season on the 15-day injured list due to right shoulder inflammation. He was able to resume throwing off a mound April 12, and as long as he doesn't suffer any setbacks he'll likely be cleared to start facing live hitters and eventually embark on a rehab assignment. Burr appeared in 34 games (four starts) for the Blue Jays in 2024 and posted a 4.13 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 47:12 K:BB across 32.2 innings.