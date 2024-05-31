Burr was traded from the Phillies to the Blue Jays on Thursday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Burr last pitched in the majors in 2022, though he had an impressive 2023 season in the Rays' organization. He's also maintained a 2.16 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with a 29:5 K:BB across 16.2 innings with Triple-A Lehigh Valley so far in the current campaign. Burr will likely report to Triple-A Buffalo initially, but he should have a chance to contribute to the big-league bullpen if he can maintain his current level of success.