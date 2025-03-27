The Blue Jays placed Burr on the 15-day injured list Thursday due to right shoulder inflammation, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Burr was unable to make any appearances in the Grapefruit League on account of the shoulder issue, so his move to the IL was fully expected. The right-hander will be eligible to come off the IL on April 8, but he'll likely need more time beyond that before the Blue Jays deem him ready to join the big-league bullpen.