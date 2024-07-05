The Blue Jays recalled Burr from Triple-A Buffalo ahead of Friday's game against the Mariners.

Burr appeared in three games for the Blue Jays out of the bullpen before being optioned to Buffalo on June 21, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out three across 3.2 innings. The 30-year-old right-hander holds a 2.16 ERA and 1.17 WHIP over 16.2 innings in the minors this season. To make room for Burr on the 26-man roster, right-hander Jose Cuas was optioned to Triple-A.