Burr (shoulder) reported to Single-A Dunedin to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The right-hander was pulled off his rehab assignment in late May and received a cortisone injection to help treat his shoulder inflammation, and he's ready to return to minor-league games after ramping his throwing program back up. Burr has been on the shelf all season due to the shoulder issues and will likely require a handful of appearances in the minors before being cleared for his 2025 debut with Toronto.