Goins was bumped up the batting order and will hit sixth Sunday in Houston.

Goins has logged 89 percent of his at-bats this season hitting in the bottom third of the order, but a recent hot streak earned the shortstop a spot in the middle of the lineup Sunday. Over Goins' last 10 games, he's gone 11-for-37 (.297) with four extra-base hits and eight RBI.