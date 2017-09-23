Blue Jays' Ryan Goins: Cranks out eighth homer of season Friday
Goins went 1-for-3 with a grand slam Friday against the Yankees.
Goins blasted his eighth homer of the season to break open the game in the sixth inning of a home victory. Despite his heroics in this contest, his .228/.280/.343 slash line has made him a very weak fantasy option this season.
