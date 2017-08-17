Goins was prematurely lifted from Wednesday's game against the Rays with a forearm injury.

Goins was removed after he was spiked in the left forearm while attempting to steal second base in the sixth inning. The severity of the injury is unclear at this point, but he looked to be in serious pain as he walked off the field with a trainer. More should be known once he is further evaluated following the conclusion of Wednesday's contest. Darwin Barney moved over to shortstop to fill in for him, while Rob Refsnyder came on to play second base.