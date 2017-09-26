Blue Jays' Ryan Goins: Homers in three-hit effort Monday
Goins went 3-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs during Monday's game against Boston.
Monday marked just the third time all season in which Goins collected more than two hits. Although his .235 batting average for the year is unattractive, the infielder is sporting a decent .268 mark in September while tallying three homers, nine RBI and nine runs during the month. Goins' volume alone is worth consideration in many formats.
