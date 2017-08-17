Blue Jays' Ryan Goins: In lineup Thursday
Goins (forearm) will not miss any time after exiting Wednesday's contest, remaining in the lineup for the series finale against Tampa Bay on Thursday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Goins will start at shortstop and bat eighth just a day after getting spiked in his left forearm while attempting to steal a base during the sixth inning of Wednesday's game. His X-rays didn't reveal any structural damage, and manager John Gibbons elects to keep Goins in the lineup for the divisional contest.
