Blue Jays' Ryan Goins: Not in starting nine Thursday
Goins is out of the lineup Thursday against Kansas City, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Goins heads to the bench in favor of Darwin Barney after starting the past three contests. Since the beginning of September, Goins is hitting just .224/.281/.310 with one home runs and four RBI.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Goins: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Goins: Returns to starting lineup Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Goins: Retreats to bench Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Goins: In lineup Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Goins: X-rays come back clean•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Goins: Exits with forearm injury•
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...