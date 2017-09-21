Play

Goins is out of the lineup Thursday against Kansas City, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Goins heads to the bench in favor of Darwin Barney after starting the past three contests. Since the beginning of September, Goins is hitting just .224/.281/.310 with one home runs and four RBI.

