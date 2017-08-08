Blue Jays' Ryan Goins: On bench Tuesday
Goins is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees.
Goins has a modest seven-game hitting streak going, but he'll take a seat for the second time in five games. Darwin Barney will man shortstop while Rob Refsnyder takes over second base.
