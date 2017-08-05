Blue Jays' Ryan Goins: Pops fifth home run Friday
Goins went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer in Friday's 16-7 loss to the Astros.
The home run was his first since May 24 and fifth of the year, tying his previous career high. Goins should continue seeing regular at-bats at least through the rest of August with Devon Travis (knee) and Troy Tulowitzki (ankle) both out of action, but don't expect much production from the light-hitting shortstop with a career .597 OPS.
