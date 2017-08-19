Goins is not in the lineup against the Cubs on Saturday.

Goins will get the day off after starting the past two games following a forearm injury during Wednesday's contest. There hasn't appeared to be any indication that his forearm was bothering the infielder in any capacity -- tests revealed no structural damage -- but manager John Gibbons will give him a day off for Saturday's matinee. In his place, Darwin Barney slides over to short while Rob Refsnyder gets a start at second.