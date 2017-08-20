Play

Goins will start at second base and bat seventh Sunday against the Cubs.

Goins has struggled, going 5-for-31 (.161) with nine strikeouts, since losing a nine-game hitting streak on Aug. 10. Although he's playing often, the infielder's .214/.266/.327 doesn't offer much fantasy appeal under any format.

