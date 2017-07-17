Goins is out of the lineup Monday against the Red Sox.

Since Devon Travis (knee) hit the disabled list, Goins has settled into the strong side of a platoon at second base with Darwin Barney. It will be Goins' turn to sit out Monday with the Red Sox starting a lefty in Eduardo Rodriguez.

