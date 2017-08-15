Blue Jays' Ryan Goins: Takes seat Tuesday
Goins is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays.
Goins will head to the bench for a breather after starting six straight games at shortstop, slashing .190/.261/.286 over that span. Darwin Barney will start in his place, batting ninth.
