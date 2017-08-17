Goins is being listed as day-to-day with a bruised left forearm after X-rays didn't reveal any broken bones, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

This is welcomed news for Goins, who was writhing in pain after getting spiked in Wednesday's game, forcing him to exit in the sixth inning. While he didn't rule out playing Thursday, the Blue Jays will wait and see how he's doing before making a decision. If he is forced to miss any action, Rob Refsnyder and Darwin Barney would likely hold down the middle of Toronto's infield.