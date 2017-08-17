Blue Jays' Ryan Goins: X-rays come back clean
Goins is being listed as day-to-day with a bruised left forearm after X-rays didn't reveal any broken bones, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
This is welcomed news for Goins, who was writhing in pain after getting spiked in Wednesday's game, forcing him to exit in the sixth inning. While he didn't rule out playing Thursday, the Blue Jays will wait and see how he's doing before making a decision. If he is forced to miss any action, Rob Refsnyder and Darwin Barney would likely hold down the middle of Toronto's infield.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Goins: Exits with forearm injury•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Goins: Takes seat Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Goins: On bench Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Goins: Bumped up to sixth in lineup for Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Goins: Pops fifth home run Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Goins: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...