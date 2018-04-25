Blue Jays' Ryan Noda: Leads MiLB hitters in walk rate

Noda walked in his 10th straight game for Low-A Lansing on Tuesday against Dayton. His 35.9 percent walk rate leads all minor-league hitters by a decent margin.

The 22-year-old first baseman is a legitimate fantasy prospect, despite the fact he is older than the typical Low-A prospect. He posted a 190 wRC+ last year in rookie ball and his .516 OBP at Low-A is more than making up for the fact he has not yet tapped into his plus raw power against full-season pitching. He also has seven steals on seven attempts, although speed is not expected to be a big part of his game when he reaches the majors in a couple seasons.