Blue Jays' Ryan Noda: Leads MiLB hitters in walk rate
Noda walked in his 10th straight game for Low-A Lansing on Tuesday against Dayton. His 35.9 percent walk rate leads all minor-league hitters by a decent margin.
The 22-year-old first baseman is a legitimate fantasy prospect, despite the fact he is older than the typical Low-A prospect. He posted a 190 wRC+ last year in rookie ball and his .516 OBP at Low-A is more than making up for the fact he has not yet tapped into his plus raw power against full-season pitching. He also has seven steals on seven attempts, although speed is not expected to be a big part of his game when he reaches the majors in a couple seasons.
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...