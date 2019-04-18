The Blue Jays activated Tepera (elbow) from the 10-day injured list ahead of Thursday's game against the Twins.

Toronto designated fellow reliever Javy Guerra for assignment in order to clear a spot on the 25-man roster for Tepera. The right-hander was placed on the 10-day injured list at the conclusion of spring training but proved his health during a recent two-appearance rehab stint at Triple-A Buffalo. Tepera is expected to step in as a setup option for closer Ken Giles after performing capably in that capacity in 2018.