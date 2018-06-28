Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Blows another save Wednesday
Tepera recorded only one out in the ninth inning before serving up a walkoff, two-run home run to Alex Bregman in Wednesday's 7-6 loss to the Astros.
The Jays' closer-of-the-moment has now blown saves in two straight appearances after converting six in a row. Tepera hadn't been taken yard since May 6, however, and he still has a 2.19 ERA and 14:2 K:BB through 12.1 innings in June despite Wednesday's slip. With Roberto Osuna (suspension) out until at least August -- assuming the team doesn't just trade him in the meantime -- Tepera likely still has six weeks of save opportunities ahead of him if he can avoid too many stumbles.
