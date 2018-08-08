Tepera blew his seventh save of the season during Tuesday's loss to Boston, allowing four runs on three hits during the eighth inning. He issued one walk and struck out one.

It took Tepera 20 pitches (11 strikes) to ruin seven fantastic innings from starter Marcus Stroman (finger), with J.D. Martinez providing the pivotal swing with a three-run homer. The departure of Roberto Osuna leaves the Blue Jays' closer position ripe for the taking, but Tepera and the newly acquired Ken Giles combined to allow nine runs to the Red Sox on Tuesday.