Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Blows another save
Tepera blew his seventh save of the season during Tuesday's loss to Boston, allowing four runs on three hits during the eighth inning. He issued one walk and struck out one.
It took Tepera 20 pitches (11 strikes) to ruin seven fantastic innings from starter Marcus Stroman (finger), with J.D. Martinez providing the pivotal swing with a three-run homer. The departure of Roberto Osuna leaves the Blue Jays' closer position ripe for the taking, but Tepera and the newly acquired Ken Giles combined to allow nine runs to the Red Sox on Tuesday.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Picks up seventh save•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Returns from disabled list•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Tosses bullpen Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Could return this weekend•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: No surgery planned•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Lands on DL with elbow inflammation•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...