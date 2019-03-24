Tepera (elbow) will resume throwing Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Tepera has been sidelined recently due to elbow inflammation. Fortunately, a second opinion confirmed the right-hander won't require surgery to address the issue. Tepera is still expected to open the season on the injured list, though it could be a brief stay if he's able to progress with no setbacks.

