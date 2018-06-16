Tepera gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his fourth save of the season in a 6-5 win over the Nationals.

He's now converted four straight save chances since being given his opportunity at the closer role in late May, posting a 2.53 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 10:4 K:BB in 10.2 innings over eight appearances during that stretch. Tepera isn't going to evolve into a dominant ninth-inning option, but as long as he's getting the job done, the Jays aren't likely to make another change.