Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Could return this weekend
Tepera (elbow) could return this weekend in Boston, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
He threw about 20 pitches in the bullpen Tuesday and said it felt normal and he was able to really unleash without pain. Davidi simply says the Blue Jays' aim is for Tepera to pitch this weekend in Boston, so that could simply mean a side session, but considering he was able to throw at full intensity, it seems possible we see him in a game. It's unclear if he will be used in a save situation initially after coming off the disabled list.
