Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Dealing with elbow pain
Tepera experienced elbow pain following his most recent Grapefruit League outing and will be examined by doctors Wednesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Manager Charlie Montoyo also said John Axford (elbow) will be examined Wednesday, leaving the status of two key relievers uncertain with Opening Day just over a week away. Tepera had a brief run as the Blue Jays' closer last season and picked up seven saves across 64.2 innings, but he'll be ticketed for a setup role in 2019 with Ken Giles entrenched as the team's clear ninth-inning man.
