Tepera picked up his third win of the season in Wednesday's victory over Seattle.

The 30-year-old right-hander allowed just one walk and struck out one opposing batter over his inning of work, lowering his ERA to 3.06 for the season. Tepera has appeared in 19 of the Blue Jays' 37 games and has carved out a late-inning role with the club, as he's typically utilized in the eighth inning during high-leverage situations by manager John Gibbons. Though his ERA, WHIP of 1.19 and 19:6 K:BB are all healthy totals, be wary of a 5.18 FIP which indicates that he may be due for a little regression in the coming months.