Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Earns win against Mariners
Tepera picked up his third win of the season in Wednesday's victory over Seattle.
The 30-year-old right-hander allowed just one walk and struck out one opposing batter over his inning of work, lowering his ERA to 3.06 for the season. Tepera has appeared in 19 of the Blue Jays' 37 games and has carved out a late-inning role with the club, as he's typically utilized in the eighth inning during high-leverage situations by manager John Gibbons. Though his ERA, WHIP of 1.19 and 19:6 K:BB are all healthy totals, be wary of a 5.18 FIP which indicates that he may be due for a little regression in the coming months.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Working on third pitch•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Struggles while posting second save•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Unavailable Saturday vs. Cubs•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Filling in as closer Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Nails down 12th hold Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Blossoming in setup role•
-
Waivers: Take DeShields seriously
Delino DeSheilds has yet to fully prove himself, but as a rare source of steals, he should...
-
Prospects: Time to stash Vlad?
Vladimir Guerrero is making headlines at Double-A, but could the 19-year-old get the call sometime...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...