Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Expected back Sunday
Tepera (elbow) is expected to be activated Sunday, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
Tepera has been out of action due to an elbow issue since late May. He's back with the Blue Jays and finished with his rehab assignment, but the team has little reason not to wait two more days until rosters expand so that no corresponding move is required.
