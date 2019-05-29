Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Facing month-plus recovery
Tepera announced Wednesday via his personal Twitter account that he underwent surgery on his sore right elbow.
The Blue Jays classified Tepera's injury as a right elbow impingement when he was placed on the 10-day injured list last week, but the setback was more significant than the big club initially implied. According to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca, Tepera's procedure was similar to the one Boston's Nathan Eovaldi required in late April to remove loose bodies from his elbow. Eovaldi was handed a 4-to-6-week recovery following that procedure, and Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo suggested that a similar timeline would likely be in place of Tepera. If that proves to be the case, Tepera shouldn't be expected to return until late June at the soonest.
