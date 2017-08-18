Tepera will fill in as closer with Roberto Osuna (illness) unavailable, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

Osuna is dealing with the flu and may need an additional day this weekend to recover. Tepera, meanwhile, may add another closing opportunity to his secretly solid numbers (3.23 ERA, 9.4 K/9, 3.5 BB/9 in 61.1 innings). Daily transaction fantasy players trying to gather as many saves as possible could give him a brief look.