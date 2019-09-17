Play

Tepera will serve as the Blue Jays' opening pitcher in Tuesday's game against the Orioles.

Tepera hasn't worked more than an inning in any of his 17 appearances this season, so he'll likely just pitch the bottom of the first before his night comes to an end. Trent Thornton is in line to enter the contest behind Tepera and is the Toronto pitcher most likely to factor into any decision.

