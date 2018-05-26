Tepera picked up the save against the Phillies on Friday despite giving up a run on two hits, walking two and striking out one in Toronto's 6-5 victory.

With Toronto's closer situation currently in flux, Tepera got the nod for ninth-inning duties against Philadelphia, and ended up working himself into a jam after giving up one-out hits to Jorge Alfaro and Pedro Florimon. He then allowed a run on a wild pitch and walked two more hitters before finally buckling down and striking out Rhys Hoskins and inducing a game-ending groundout from Odubel Herrera. He got the job done but it was by no means a smooth performance, so he would likely have to show he can consistently close out games in less dramatic fashion before he'd be officially given the role.