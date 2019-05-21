Tepera was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right elbow impingement, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

He was on the injured list earlier this year with an elbow injury and it appears to be barking once again. Tepera will see a specialist, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports. Jimmy Cordero was summoned from the minors to take Tepera's spot in the bullpen. Consider him out indefinitely.