Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Moved to 60-day IL
Tepera (elbow) was shifted to the 60-day injured list Thursday.
Tepera won't be eligible to return until at least July 21 following this move, though he'll likely be sidelined beyond that date as he's still weeks away from throwing after undergoing surgery on his sore right elbow at the end of May. Nick Kingham was acquired from the Pirates for cash considerations Thursday and will take Tepera's spot on the 40-man roster.
