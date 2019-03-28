The Blue Jays placed Tepera (elbow) on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Tepera has been dealing with right elbow inflammation for a little over a week and will require some additional time to heal up before making his regular-season debut. The right-hander was cleared to resume a throwing program earlier this week, so a lengthy stay on the IL doesn't appear to be in the offing.

