Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Nails down 12th hold Tuesday
Tepera allowed one run and walked one over 1.1 innings Tuesday against the Yankees to pick up his 12th hold of the season.
Through a career-high 50 games, the right-hander owns a solid 3.45 ERA and 1.08 WHIP. Tepera was used in low-leverage situation through his first two MLB campaigns, but circumstances have thrust him into a setup role this year. His 12 holds fall one shy of the team lead held by Joe Smith.
