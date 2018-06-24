Tepera struck out two in a perfect ninth inning against the Angels on Saturday en route to his sixth save of the season.

The right-hander is now 6-for-6 in save chances since taking over the ninth-inning role in late May. With a 2.63 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 41:12 K:BB in 37.2 innings this season, Tepera is looking plenty capable of holding onto the job until Roberto Osuna (suspension) returns and perhaps beyond. Osuna will not be eligible to return until Aug. 4.