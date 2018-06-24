Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Nails down win for sixth save
Tepera struck out two in a perfect ninth inning against the Angels on Saturday en route to his sixth save of the season.
The right-hander is now 6-for-6 in save chances since taking over the ninth-inning role in late May. With a 2.63 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 41:12 K:BB in 37.2 innings this season, Tepera is looking plenty capable of holding onto the job until Roberto Osuna (suspension) returns and perhaps beyond. Osuna will not be eligible to return until Aug. 4.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Picks up fifth save Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Collects fourth save Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Takes loss Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Nails down third save Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Records second save of season•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Tepera: Gets save despite shaky effort•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...