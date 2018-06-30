Tepera (elbow) will utilize a rest and treatment recovery plan, and is not scheduled to visit a specialist, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

He was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with right elbow inflammation, and says the injury is "more of a recovery thing" where the soreness lingers after outings. It's on the inner part of his elbow, which would typically be concerning, but so far the tests the Blue Jays have administered have come back negative. While it's encouraging that he doesn't yet seem destined for surgery, Tepera is without a timetable to return. Tyler Clippard and Seung Hwan Oh are the favorites to get saves leading up to when Roberto Osuna (suspension) returns on Aug. 5.